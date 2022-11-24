Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) versus UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Head to Head Survey

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portman Ridge Finance and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portman Ridge Finance presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than UC Asset.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance -15.48% 11.27% 4.66% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and UC Asset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $80.09 million 2.64 $26.03 million ($1.11) -19.82 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.50 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Portman Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats UC Asset on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The fund typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The fund targets the companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners.

About UC Asset

(Get Rating)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

