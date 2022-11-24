Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.43

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.43 and traded as high as $26.72. Powell Industries shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 17,685 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 148.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 195,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Powell Industries by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

