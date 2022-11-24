Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 209,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 82,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Powered Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POW. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Powered Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 779,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 933,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.