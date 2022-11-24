Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 209,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 82,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Powered Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Powered Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Powered Brands by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 792,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 395.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 91.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,024,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 968,827 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 18.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Powered Brands by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.