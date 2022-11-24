PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 7.7% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.