Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (PSZKY)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.