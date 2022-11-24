Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.09. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 41,084 shares changing hands.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

