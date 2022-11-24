Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

