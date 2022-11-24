Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 13,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,501,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

