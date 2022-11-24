Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 13,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
