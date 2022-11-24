Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
