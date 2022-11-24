Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.