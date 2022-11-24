Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,494 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.69. 860,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

