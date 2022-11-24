Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,235,039 shares of company stock worth $102,874,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.00 and its 200-day moving average is $322.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.