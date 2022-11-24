Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,318,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.54. 2,726,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,320. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.