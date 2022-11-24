Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,507. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.