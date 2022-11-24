Probity Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

