Probity Advisors Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

GPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.92. The company had a trading volume of 575,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.34. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.