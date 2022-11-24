Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of IPG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 2,106,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,521. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.