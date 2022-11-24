Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.52. 5,944,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

