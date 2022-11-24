Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 116,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 93,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 508.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 125,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.5 %

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

COP stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.74. 7,482,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

