Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

TGT stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 4,833,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

