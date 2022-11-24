Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 3,742 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,945 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

