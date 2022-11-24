Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of Progyny worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Progyny by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,175 shares of company stock worth $12,079,559. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

