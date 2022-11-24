Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00025654 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $77.58 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,570.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00237772 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.26077906 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,956,336.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

