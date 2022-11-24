Prondzynski Heino Von Sells 25,000 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.
Quotient Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quotient during the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $343,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
