ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s 6th Largest Position

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.16. 378,173 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90.

