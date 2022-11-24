Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 69.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 77.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

