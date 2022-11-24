Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Proterra Price Performance

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Proterra has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

In related news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,250,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 614,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,926,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,255,000 after acquiring an additional 535,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,862,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proterra by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after buying an additional 1,153,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Proterra by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,787,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

