Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at SVB Leerink

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $820.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.36. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

