Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at SVB Leerink

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.
Provention Bio Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $820.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.36. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
