Prudential PLC Acquires 24,329 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 973.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

