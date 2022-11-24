Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of COF opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.