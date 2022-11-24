Prudential PLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

