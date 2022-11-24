Prudential PLC Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

