Prudential PLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $18,968,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 942,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 189.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

