Prudential PLC Purchases 3,544 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

