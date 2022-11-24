Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

SQ stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $220.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

