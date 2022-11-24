Prudential PLC Sells 906 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $304.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.58 and its 200 day moving average is $278.72. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

