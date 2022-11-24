Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,737 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

