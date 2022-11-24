Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.4% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 14.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,580,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after purchasing an additional 198,273 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Yum China by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.