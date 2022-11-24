Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,877 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

