Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $167.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

