Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 993 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Balchem worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $141.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

