Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,539,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

