Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Up 1.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 1,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

