Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for HP Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HP in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the computer maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

HP Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 196.62%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $16,497,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,824,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $45,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 179,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.