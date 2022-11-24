Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Haynes International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Trading Down 1.3 %

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,140.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Articles

