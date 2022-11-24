Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered by KeyCorp

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

