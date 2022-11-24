Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

