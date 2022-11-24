Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $224.42 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $224.42 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00012952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,425,436 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

