Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.68 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00013029 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $226.84 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.17 or 0.07210368 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00033185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00079408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,424,422 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

