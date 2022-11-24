Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $88.61 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00053402 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $88.61 million and approximately $20,643.75 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.06 or 0.08568953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00483549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.13 or 0.29667726 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.92075945 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,182.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.